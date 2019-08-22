Clear Harbor Asset Management Holds Position in Marathon Pete (MPC); Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Stake in Capital One Finl (COF)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 175,050 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 227.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 23,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 33,770 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 10,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 422,813 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital One to buy KippsDeSanto & Co. – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “President of Saul Centers tenders resignation. His boss is taking the title. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares to 7,321 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,585 shares to 70,313 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,930 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

