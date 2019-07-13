Clear Harbor Asset Management Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Lowered by $4.45 Million as Stock Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Boosted Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 13,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.84 million, down from 261,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 18,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 94,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.03M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 12,911 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 101,878 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 18,595 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.86% or 102,533 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 0.07% or 261,469 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,629 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Dupont Cap Management holds 89,462 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt reported 3.4% stake. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Daiwa Sb Invs reported 930 shares. Continental Advisors owns 69,132 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 230,383 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 46,726 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) CEO Roger Hochschild on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Discover – Nasdaq” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Is A Cheaper Way To Invest In The Payments Processing Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Important Number From Discover’s 4th Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares to 167,976 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,642 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth holds 18,299 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Company has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bb&T Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Prio Wealth LP has 0.74% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 46,168 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 2.92% or 22,028 shares. 11.60M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 79,018 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 9,985 shares in its portfolio. Swarthmore Incorporated reported 2,500 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 122,959 shares. 910 are owned by Charter Trust. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Crisci Robert sold $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, January 15. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M on Tuesday, February 5. 500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35,403 shares to 65,431 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).