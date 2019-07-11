Clear Harbor Asset Management Holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stake by $982,300

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 112,255 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 476,540 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.84 million for 35.99 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,953 shares to 4,874 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 436 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.69% or 11,226 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.07% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Ftb reported 2,962 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,980 shares. 24,374 are held by Cibc World Mkts Corp. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 747,082 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 10,144 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Zeke Cap Advisors stated it has 15,138 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 131,315 shares to 1,485 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn).