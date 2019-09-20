Clear Harbor Asset Management Holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Stadium Capital Management Holds Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 62,335 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,875 shares as the company's stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 63,539 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, down from 74,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $845.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Waterstone Mortgage CEO launches new firm – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 151,830 shares to 283,415 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,117 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.73M for 14.35 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.