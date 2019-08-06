Clear Harbor Asset Management Holding In Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Was Raised; As Echostar (SATS) Shares Rose, Park West Asset Management Cut Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 117.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 35,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 65,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 30,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 25,555 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 264,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 1,423 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

