Clear Harbor Asset Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Increased by $4.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Radware LTD (RDWR) Share Price Rose While Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 16,209 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1248.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 79,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 86,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 4.62M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

