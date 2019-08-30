Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $469,768; Atria Investments Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Upped by $770,726

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 17,707 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 13,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 744,635 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 14,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 174,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 159,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 1.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Mngmt invested in 364,118 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Yale owns 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,856 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,207 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 75,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 27,705 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 399,686 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Corp holds 58,731 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 229,440 shares. 2,159 were accumulated by Piershale. 12,360 are owned by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.42 million shares. Telos Cap Mgmt reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Security Bancorp Of So Dak has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,137 shares to 62,125 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,365 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Axalta Coating, Ennis, Integer and Pilgrim’s Pride – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to acquire CloudCherry for Contact Center business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 8,165 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 63,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).