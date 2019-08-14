Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Upped Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake; Junto Capital Management LP Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 108.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 6,000 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 11,547 shares with $648,000 value, up from 5,547 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.15M shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 126.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 34,758 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s stock declined 14.74%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 62,206 shares with $22.18 million value, up from 27,448 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $136.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) stake by 7,585 shares to 70,313 valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 12,584 shares and now owns 138,739 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $83 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 21.20% above currents $61.17 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Friday, March 8 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.