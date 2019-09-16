Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $570,000; Grassi Investment Management Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 13,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 308,507 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 295,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594,000, down from 11,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

