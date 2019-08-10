Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position by $738,400 as Shares Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.95 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 25,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 139,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 164,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,000 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11,051 shares to 16,739 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 22,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Guaranty Bancshares Inc Tex (GNTY).