Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) Holding as Shares Rose; Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $42.18 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 811,570 shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 8,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 82,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 8,706 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 6.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL FOR $61.86 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT $750 MLN IN AGGREGATE; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Discloses Proposal To Acquire Connecticut Water Service, Inc. For $63.50 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company to SJW Group; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 16/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Connecticut Delegation Announces Over $88 Million in Federal Funding for Key Programs to Protect Connecticut Water; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE OFFERS TO BUY CONNECTICUT WATER FOR $63.50/SHR

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35,403 shares to 65,431 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $7.96 million for 26.47 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.