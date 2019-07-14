Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Declined; As Truecar (TRUE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $7.81 Million

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.24 million market cap company. It closed at $5.34 lastly. It is down 31.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,459 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 406,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 33,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) or 7,838 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 359,796 shares. Par Cap Mngmt Inc reported 9.82 million shares. 171,031 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 38,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Technologies holds 24,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Northern stated it has 1.13 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 44,279 shares. Geode Limited Co owns 1.18M shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 15,790 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 419,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 47,584 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Management has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Columbia Asset Mngmt has 571 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Markel has 2.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 170 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 14,753 shares stake. Ally Incorporated holds 20,000 shares. Nomura reported 43,248 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 360,781 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Pa reported 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blair William Comm Il holds 315,933 shares. Jnba has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Foundation holds 0.34% or 23,362 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ny reported 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,060 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M on Wednesday, January 23.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,105 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).