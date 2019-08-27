Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Raised By $970,992 Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; MAPLE LEAF FOODS NEW ORDINARY SHARES (MLFNF) SI Increased By 21.2%

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had an increase of 21.2% in short interest. MLFNF’s SI was 408,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.2% from 337,300 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 151 days are for MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s short sellers to cover MLFNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 332 shares traded. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 67.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 20,229 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 50,229 shares with $2.41M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 1.94 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. operates as a consumer packaged meats firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It operates in two divisions, Meat Products Group and Agribusiness Group. It has a 27.76 P/E ratio. The Meat Products Group segment offers prepared meats and meals, lunch kits, and snacks, as well as fresh pork, poultry, and turkey products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) stake by 8,023 shares to 74,414 valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,306 shares and now owns 82,588 shares. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was reduced too.