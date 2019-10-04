Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered New Jersey Res (NJR) Holding as Market Value Rose; Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) by $5.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 132,829 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, down from 143,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 342,472 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 271,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 783,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 512,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) 25% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG Names Pete Stein Global CEO of Huge – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend by 12% NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares with value of $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 109,959 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 226,900 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 554,785 shares. 92 are owned by First Manhattan Communications. Piedmont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Yorktown Mgmt And Inc reported 0.53% stake. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.1% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Iberiabank reported 91,419 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 178,857 shares to 219,785 shares, valued at $26.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 207,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 9,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 35,501 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co accumulated 964,301 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 23,245 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,100 are held by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 12,584 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank Corp accumulated 0% or 4,431 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,777 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 900 shares.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $26.09M for 37.41 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey Natural Gas Submits Annual Filings to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NJR Clean Energy Ventures Completes Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2018, Pehub.com published: “NJR Midstream to acquire Leaf River – PE Hub” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,807 shares to 64,750 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 74,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BCRH).