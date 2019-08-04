Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 94.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 69,058 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 4,030 shares with $287,000 value, down from 73,088 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $27.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44M shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced stock positions in Catalina Lighting Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Calithera Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) 37% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CALA, CTXS, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $164.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 191,543 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 5.36% above currents $86.68 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Tuesday, July 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9200 target. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Nomura maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation owns 3.79 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 252,585 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 9,128 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.49% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Capital Fund Management Sa owns 4,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.55 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 8,072 shares in its portfolio. 5,800 are held by E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,442 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cullinan reported 12,526 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 2,910 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 45,131 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser holds 41,061 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 20,229 shares to 50,229 valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 35,403 shares and now owns 65,431 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.