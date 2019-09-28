Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Position; Sei Investments Company Has Trimmed Its Fireeye (FEYE) Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) stake by 8.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,043 shares as Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 64,270 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 70,313 last quarter. Chesapeake Utils Corp now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 58,585 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE

Sei Investments Company decreased Fireeye Inc (FEYE) stake by 76.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 56,550 shares as Fireeye Inc (FEYE)’s stock declined 7.35%. The Sei Investments Company holds 17,319 shares with $257,000 value, down from 73,869 last quarter. Fireeye Inc now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 2.01M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 0.06% or 4.74 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 1.27M shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 4,661 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 884,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 99 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Oppenheimer & Co invested in 146,270 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 260,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,881 are owned by United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Paw owns 160,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 6,700 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Northern holds 1.12M shares.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 18.32% above currents $13.1 stock price. FireEye had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why FireEye Stock Gave Up 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock is the Best Cybersecurity Play Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye Email and Endpoint Solutions Receive Cyber Catalyst Designations – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Sei Investments Company increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 15,652 shares to 153,850 valued at $7.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) stake by 4,499 shares and now owns 36,163 shares. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was raised too.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,618 shares to 6,463 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 19,873 shares and now owns 69,195 shares. Qorvo Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPK shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 0.73% more from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Inc owns 84,317 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 5,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 12,731 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,911 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 2,032 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 33,997 shares in its portfolio. Intl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Eqis Capital reported 2,569 shares stake. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 7,956 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). 1,388 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 24,603 shares.