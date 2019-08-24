Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake; Portolan Capital Management Has Upped By $3.10 Million Its Ebix (EBIX) Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as California Wtr Svc Group (CWT)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 80,083 shares with $4.35M value, down from 86,698 last quarter. California Wtr Svc Group now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 246,879 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Ebix Inc. (EBIX) stake by 178% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 63,294 shares as Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 98,853 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 35,559 last quarter. Ebix Inc. now has $1.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 231,015 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Awards College Scholarships for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Powered PPL Exchange Helps Lloyd’s, London Market Insurers Surpass Q2 Electronic Placing Targets – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ebix Australia Adds TravelCard To Its EbixExchange Platform – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) Announces a Strategic Partnership with Ebix, Expanding Annuity Offerings for Advisors – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Hosts Q2 Investor Call Thursday, August 8th at 11:00 am ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

