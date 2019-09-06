Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cbs New (CBS) Position; Friess Associates Has Upped Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 35.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 32,375 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 122,467 shares with $5.82M value, up from 90,092 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 5.63 million shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 17/05/2018 – SCOOP: next step in les moonves — shari redstone battle is that @CBS IGNORES national amusement’s announcement that its has changed bylaws to force a super majority vote to dilute shari’s interest and then file another suit; 18/05/2018 – WPRI 12: #BREAKING – CBS affiliate @KHOU reporting at least 8 fatalities in #SantaFe school shooting; 21/04/2018 – IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS’ `FACE THE NATION’; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit

Friess Associates Llc increased Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) stake by 8.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 3,457 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 45,443 shares with $4.15 million value, up from 41,986 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc. now has $1.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 354,356 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 43.02% above currents $43 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CBS in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Investors Ltd Llc invested in 1.87 million shares. Ibis Capital Partners Llp invested in 8.76% or 31,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 2,802 shares stake. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 69,255 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 41,553 shares. Hawkeye Capital Mgmt Llc owns 296,600 shares or 21% of their US portfolio. 152,823 are held by Cannell Peter B & Co. Whittier Tru reported 3,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,306 shares to 82,588 valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 69,058 shares and now owns 4,030 shares. Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applebee’s goes national with delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee’s & IHOP Locations – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dine Brands Hopes This Dip Is Temporary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.