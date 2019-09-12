Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Valuation Rose; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined, Schneider Capital Management Increased Stake by $3.61 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 602,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.24 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.03M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 250.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $193.48. About 42,793 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 35,900 shares to 862,511 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 488,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.69% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.93M shares. 93,310 were reported by Guggenheim Lc. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Johnson Fincl Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,108 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 6,773 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 42,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 86,423 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 660,309 shares. Stifel Financial reported 315,204 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability holds 100,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Corp. wins extensions for jack-up rigs – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon to enhance flight performance of US Army hypersonic weapon glide body – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.