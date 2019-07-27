Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased Citigroup (C) Position By $4.96 Million; Broadview Advisors Decreased Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,425 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 22.61%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 48,936 shares with $5.79 million value, down from 55,361 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1248.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 79,933 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 86,333 shares with $5.37M value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 10,285 shares to 76,537 valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) stake by 8,023 shares and now owns 74,414 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,363 were accumulated by Covington Capital. 8,400 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited. Cidel Asset Management holds 20,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 17,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 766,772 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steadfast Cap Management Lp stated it has 4.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Cap Mngmt invested in 3.28% or 770,000 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 612,866 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 5,287 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability owns 1.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 129,989 shares. 3,393 are held by First. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 897,804 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 1.62% or 703,406 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0% or 4,061 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 2,259 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 0.22% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 12,247 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 13,675 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has 2,037 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 26,482 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability owns 140,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 19,559 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 653 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 221,879 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 17 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.