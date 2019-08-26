Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding; Shorts at Fedex (FDX) Lowered By 1.77%

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1248.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 79,933 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 86,333 shares with $5.37M value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $139.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying

Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) had a decrease of 1.77% in short interest. FDX’s SI was 4.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.77% from 4.67M shares previously. With 2.10M avg volume, 2 days are for Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s short sellers to cover FDX’s short positions. The SI to Fedex Corporation’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.81M shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 7,100 shares to 204,930 valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,306 shares and now owns 82,588 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 103,765 are held by Tiverton Asset Lc. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 40 shares. Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,650 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% or 123,571 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 0.09% or 7,172 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications stated it has 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davidson Advsr stated it has 124,357 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 7,194 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd stated it has 54,910 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.53% or 5.19 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 76,920 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc stated it has 950,521 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.82% above currents $61.95 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 30.95% above currents $151.97 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.64 billion. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows clients to track and manage imports. It has a 74.86 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services.