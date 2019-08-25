Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake; Envestnet (ENV) Sentiment Is 1.51

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,285 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 76,537 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 86,822 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 323,914 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75

Envestnet Inc (ENV) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 68 sold and reduced stakes in Envestnet Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 45.04 million shares, up from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Envestnet Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 38.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. for 154,450 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 289,651 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 2.66% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Advent International Corp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 691,901 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 64,079 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 5.52 million shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Kbc Nv reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Tci Wealth Inc holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 31,289 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 45,550 shares in its portfolio. Kempner Cap Mgmt invested in 3.23% or 89,278 shares. Axa reported 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 26,712 shares. Moreover, General Investors Communications has 1.6% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 295,000 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.15% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 14,008 shares to 15,708 valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 32,375 shares and now owns 122,467 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

