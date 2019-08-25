Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted State Str (STT) Stake; Northeast Investment Management Upped Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 5558% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 5,658 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.31M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Funds’ 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 241 are held by First Fincl Corporation In. 5,658 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking stated it has 295,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 453,192 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,016 shares. 2,521 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Com. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.01% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.25% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 8,251 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.04% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Woodstock Corp reported 98,227 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 436,843 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,137 shares to 62,125 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,270 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 556 shares to 9,184 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,136 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).