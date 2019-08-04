Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $469,768; Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 21 reduced and sold their equity positions in Calithera Biosciences. The active investment managers in our database now own: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calithera Biosciences in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 34.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 4,517 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 17,707 shares with $1.84 million value, up from 13,190 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 4,668 shares to 36,105 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) stake by 7,585 shares and now owns 70,313 shares. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 470,666 are owned by Utah Retirement. Tradition Limited Liability reported 5,801 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balyasny Asset Management holds 270,119 shares. Alphamark Advsrs reported 52,164 shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 6,313 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated invested in 1.22% or 176,168 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 500,872 shares. 24,481 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com. 13,083 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 20,634 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,586 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.83M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 4,804 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -1.85% below currents $116.44 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 185,093 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

