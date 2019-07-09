Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted Antero Res (AR) Position by $809,536 as Valuation Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Argent Trust Company Boosted Stake by $548,215

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 101,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 389,575 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 288,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 8.24 million shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 6,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 121,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 12.02M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested in 0.96% or 642,016 shares. Moreover, Opus Inv Mgmt has 1.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 78,400 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has 95,050 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Green Square Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.55% or 28,824 shares. Janney owns 16,364 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 28,703 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Personal Svcs accumulated 10,252 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Inc has invested 1.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Continental Limited Company holds 29,866 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co reported 10,600 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.99% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 161,087 shares. Family Tru Com has invested 0.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,190 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.83% or 3.07 million shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 247,120 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 1.01 million shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc stated it has 5,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 2,000 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 166 shares. Rdl Financial has 26,593 shares. Geode Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 11.94 million shares or 5.3% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 9,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old West Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Strs Ohio stated it has 404,771 shares.