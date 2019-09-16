Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; AIN PHARMACIEZ SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (AINPF) Shorts Decreased By 4.19%

AIN PHARMACIEZ INC SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:AINPF) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. AINPF’s SI was 376,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 393,400 shares previously. It closed at $74.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 8,849 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 239,244 shares with $87.63 million value, down from 248,093 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Ain Holdings Inc. engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Drug and Cosmetic Store segment operates urban and suburban drug, and cosmetic specialty stores under the ainz & tulpe brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% or 8,265 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,515 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 0.25% or 156,145 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 1,199 shares stake. Hills Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 0.11% or 1,197 shares. Zacks invested in 0.04% or 5,298 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc owns 13,433 shares. Ashford Management holds 0.47% or 9,655 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability accumulated 6,831 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 634 shares in its portfolio. Country Trust National Bank & Trust invested 1.58% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability invested in 610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,202 were reported by Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Harding Loevner LP reported 2.69% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 3,462 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 22,630 shares to 28,006 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 433,655 shares and now owns 437,655 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

