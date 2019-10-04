Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.10’s average target is -11.63% below currents $79.33 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $78.5000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6600 target in Thursday, October 3 report. UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Thursday, June 13 to “Neutral” rating. See CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) latest ratings:

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 22.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 9,846 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 34,872 shares with $1.51 million value, down from 44,718 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $196.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 4.37% above currents $35.45 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. DZ Bank upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $3600 target in Wednesday, August 28 report.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 12,314 shares to 102,071 valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 433,655 shares and now owns 437,655 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). British Columbia Corp holds 0.5% or 1.40 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 872,565 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Edgewood Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc holds 3.59% or 797,716 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 49,132 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 532,443 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.3% or 116,361 shares. Apriem Advsr invested in 2.78% or 204,832 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Compton Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.99% or 53,719 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 65,549 shares. Ajo LP holds 2.12% or 9.42M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bessemer invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.29 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

The stock increased 1.81% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 827,639 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holdg Gru accumulated 0.01% or 14,850 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc stated it has 61 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4,571 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10,576 shares. Axa reported 10,461 shares. Pnc Services Inc reported 11,597 shares stake. 14 are held by Exane Derivatives. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Blackrock reported 13.14 million shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 123,374 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Aviva Pcl holds 163,552 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.