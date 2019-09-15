Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Market Valuation Rose; Private Asset Management Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,594 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 5,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 68,414 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, down from 73,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,807 shares to 64,750 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 151,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,853 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.79 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 100 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jvl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 7.58% or 95,961 shares. Essex Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,500 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 83,636 shares. Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Capital Global reported 12.92 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,590 shares. Moors Cabot reported 2,290 shares stake. Franklin Resources reported 1.04 million shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,558 shares to 594,511 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,295 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

