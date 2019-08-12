Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position; Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 36,105 shares with $2.82 million value, down from 40,773 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 571,592 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 40.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Venor Capital Management Lp holds 277,719 shares with $12.34 million value, down from 469,500 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 796,573 shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 850,480 shares. 30,923 are owned by Gam Ag. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,727 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Numerixs Technologies accumulated 8,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 77 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 12,719 shares. Oregon-based M Secs has invested 2.2% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Axa reported 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 62,165 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co. Parkside Bankshares Trust owns 1,836 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 26,630 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 384,334 shares. Principal Grp invested in 2.35M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.63M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 7,838 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 330,357 shares. 24,590 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Asset Inc invested in 0.05% or 38,745 shares. Schroder Mgmt holds 682,751 shares. Hbk Investments Lp owns 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 18,952 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 14,531 shares. Hexavest holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 436,751 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Diversified Trust Communication has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Spirit Mta Reit stake by 94,267 shares to 165,337 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 93,598 shares and now owns 94,098 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.57M for 27.57 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is -0.74% below currents $90.42 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22.