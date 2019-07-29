Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Stake by $690,235; As Total S.A. Spons Adr (TOT) Market Valuation Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Its Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 77,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 51,526 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spons Adr (TOT) by 68.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,338 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 28,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 1.26M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 10/04/2018 – Total Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Saudi Aramco

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13,351 shares to 899,737 shares, valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,496 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares to 6,459 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 93,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPK’s profit will be $8.85M for 43.08 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,090 shares. Victory Management Inc invested in 0% or 4,638 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 11,167 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 985,507 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 2,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc owns 12,867 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has 85,184 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 10,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 2,257 shares. Mackay Shields reported 13,683 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Martingale Asset Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,257 shares.