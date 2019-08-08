Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut Position in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by $364,104 as Share Price Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile While Yakira Capital Management Has Upped by $12.89 Million Its Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 972,325 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 37,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 81,335 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 689,835 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 0.61% or 39,354 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.92% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Maryland Capital Management reported 6,950 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 27,700 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 110,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Texas Bancorporation Incorporated Tx invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 7,621 were accumulated by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,191 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares to 33,770 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $158.99 million for 26.93 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank invested in 1,336 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 15,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,288 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 75,090 are owned by Havens Advsr Ltd Company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp owns 116,803 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Price Michael F has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2.94 million are owned by Franklin Resource Inc. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.03% or 1,559 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.1% or 34,388 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 51 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.55% stake. Landscape Mgmt Ltd accumulated 14,367 shares. Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21,812 shares.