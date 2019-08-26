Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut By $375,876 Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; First Trust (FAM) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 44.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,092 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 9,012 shares with $484,000 value, down from 16,104 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $172.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 11.37M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking

First Trust (FAM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 13 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 15 sold and decreased their stakes in First Trust. The funds in our database reported: 4.80 million shares, down from 4.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 17,103 shares to 17,503 valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 14,008 shares and now owns 15,708 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 10.24% above currents $51.58 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $53 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. UBS maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Hold” rating and $54 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Valmark Advisers owns 3,766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 9,167 shares. Nadler Fincl Gru Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 28,883 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Quadrant Cap Limited Liability owns 55,016 shares. Prudential holds 5.80 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp reported 34,083 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,912 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Missouri-based Counselors Inc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Endowment Management Lp accumulated 5,670 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,187 shares. Montecito Bancshares owns 8,992 shares. 72,600 are held by American Assets Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.077 Per Share for September – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.077 Per Share for August – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Follow Through? Nah Fam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 6,378 shares traded. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.59% of its portfolio in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund for 1.63 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 371,978 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.19% invested in the company for 21,384 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,322 shares.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $135.47 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.