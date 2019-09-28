Clear Harbor Asset Management Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Lowered Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake By $47.55 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) stake by 56.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 2.64 million shares as Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)’s stock rose 116.87%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.02M shares with $36.89 million value, down from 4.66M last quarter. Enphase Energy Inc now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.97 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 250.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 4,618 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 6,463 shares with $1.12M value, up from 1,845 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 36,108 shares. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 10,222 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Old West Management Llc holds 141,317 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 81,566 shares. Hartline Investment has 39,035 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 151,820 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability owns 1,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44,904 are held by Balyasny Asset. Invesco Ltd owns 2.27M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 366,717 shares. 1,012 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 506,779 shares or 0.67% of the stock. State Street invested in 0% or 1.78 million shares.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 27.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $16 lowest target. $49’s average target is 120.22% above currents $22.25 stock price. Enphase Energy had 8 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland maintained Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Monday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, June 20. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ENPH in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 3,010 shares to 19,355 valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) stake by 192,303 shares and now owns 87,952 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.53% above currents $195.52 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. UBS maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, September 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $21500 target. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $19500 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan.

