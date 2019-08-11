Clear Harbor Asset Management Boosted Its State Str (STT) Position by $361,270 as Market Valuation Declined; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Bank Of The West Decreased Position by $479,808

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 6,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.42M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 5558% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 5,658 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 3.48M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 7,510 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ballentine Partners Limited Com owns 1,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 59,526 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 0.01% or 1,934 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 163,286 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Allstate has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,983 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication invested in 0.01% or 19,876 shares. 10 has 2.64% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 97,053 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 2,280 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 72,754 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.38% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 362,531 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,935 shares to 324,739 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares to 74,414 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,505 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $170,365 activity.

