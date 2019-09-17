Clear Harbor Asset Management Boosted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.72 Million; Ra Capital Management Trimmed Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding by $10.54 Million as Valuation Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52M, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $612.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 436,246 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 420.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 3.07M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc by 389,862 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

