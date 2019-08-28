Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). The two are both Marketing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 5 0.44 N/A -0.70 0.00 MDC Partners Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and MDC Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and MDC Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MDC Partners Inc. 0.00% 29% -5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, MDC Partners Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, MDC Partners Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MDC Partners Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and MDC Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MDC Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 152.92%. Competitively MDC Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential downside of -14.16%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than MDC Partners Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares and 88.9% of MDC Partners Inc. shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, MDC Partners Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% MDC Partners Inc. 5.04% -2.72% 21.95% -16.67% -51.92% -4.21%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. was more bearish than MDC Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. beats MDC Partners Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.