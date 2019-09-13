Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Both Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) are each other’s competitor in the Marketing Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 4 0.48 N/A -0.70 0.00 Inuvo Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Inuvo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inuvo Inc. 0.00% -58.6% -22.4%

Risk and Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Inuvo Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Inuvo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inuvo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Inuvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Inuvo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.26% and an $2.85 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Inuvo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.8% of Inuvo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% Inuvo Inc. -5.2% -29.91% -80.41% -76% -56.03% -73.08%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Inuvo Inc.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. beats Inuvo Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. The company offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context. It also provides ValidClick, software as a service and delivery platform that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors; MYAP, an online affiliate management solution that provides advertisers to sign up, manage, and track the activities of publishers; and A LOT, a branded Web property with content developed, edited, and published by ALOT in categories comprising health, finance, travel, entertainment, careers, education, and automotive. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.