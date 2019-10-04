Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE:HHS)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE:HHS) compete with each other in the Marketing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 3 -0.76 355.31M -0.70 0.00 Harte Hanks Inc. 3 0.06 3.62M -4.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 13,480,669,271.92% 0% 0% Harte Hanks Inc. 105,110,336.82% 0% 0%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Harte Hanks Inc. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Harte Hanks Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harte Hanks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Harte Hanks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a 32.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.23.

The shares of both Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Harte Hanks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.62% and 40.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.4% are Harte Hanks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% Harte Hanks Inc. 4.69% 18.85% -22.87% -5.84% -73.64% 19.83%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has -41.62% weaker performance while Harte Hanks Inc. has 19.83% stronger performance.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. beats Harte Hanks Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multichannel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generations that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It also offers direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations that offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services. The company serves retail, technology, financial services, automotive and consumer brands, and pharmaceutical/healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.