Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Reaches $2.65 After 4.00% Up Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Among 2 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clearwater Paper has $44 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 99.73% above currents $14.77 stock price. Clearwater Paper had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 14. See Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) latest ratings:

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 1.53 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $243.93 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 30,534 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Clearwater Paper Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 624 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 21 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Wells Fargo Mn has 57,565 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L L P Nc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 328,875 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 39,244 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 217 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,313 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,842 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 25,308 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,676 shares.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.