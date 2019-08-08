Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Reaches $2.31 Yearly Low; Dodge & Cox Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Stake By $5.09 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 61,335 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Dodge & Cox holds 768,690 shares with $63.93 million value, down from 830,025 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $219.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 3.63 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.10 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.31 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.08 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $2.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $96.84 million less. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 1.71M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC – UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Rev $598.7M; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Loss $543M; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Probe at Clear Media Ltd. Non-Wholly-Owned Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 117,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 19,312 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 10,654 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 53,621 shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 59,055 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 8,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers Inc accumulated 31,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern has 419,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canyon Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.78 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 36,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity. $6.07M worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has 0.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 33,322 were reported by Hemenway Tru Lc. Vigilant Limited Liability Com, a Maine-based fund reported 6,314 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca has 1.98% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 39,093 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,424 shares. Conning invested 1.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Marathon Capital Management reported 10,778 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3.14M were accumulated by Td Asset. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 4,151 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0.87% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bar Harbor Trust invested in 0.3% or 6,506 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited reported 2,923 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by UBS. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.