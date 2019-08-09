Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Reaches $2.07 Low on Aug, 9; Calamp (CAMP) Sentiment Is 0.95

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $2.01 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.07 share price. This indicates more downside for the $894.85M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.85 million less. The stock decreased 10.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 1.28M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MLN IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Set Date for 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Teleconference; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 61 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 64 sold and decreased their positions in Calamp Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 25.87 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Calamp Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 17.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $894.85 million. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC also sold $6.07M worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares.

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.06M for 85.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $361.55 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 293.71 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

