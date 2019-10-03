Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) and Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Marketing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 3 -0.78 355.31M -0.70 0.00 Monaker Group Inc. 2 0.00 6.81M 0.48 4.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Monaker Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Monaker Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 13,480,669,271.92% 0% 0% Monaker Group Inc. 309,390,759.17% 57.6% 43.6%

Volatility and Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, Monaker Group Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Monaker Group Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monaker Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Monaker Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Monaker Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 38.03% at a $3.23 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Monaker Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.62% and 10.4% respectively. About 4.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.9% of Monaker Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% Monaker Group Inc. 4.45% -24.15% -14.23% 0% -10.44% 85.83%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has -41.62% weaker performance while Monaker Group Inc. has 85.83% stronger performance.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida. Monaker Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Extraordinary Vacations Group Inc.