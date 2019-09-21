Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Marketing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.42% of all Marketing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.19% of all Marketing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.40 2.75

$2.85 is the consensus target price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 1.06%. The peers have a potential upside of 91.27%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has -41.62% weaker performance while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 35.32% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.32 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.89 which is 10.70% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.