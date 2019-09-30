Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Contrasting side by side

As Marketing Services companies, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 3 -0.80 355.31M -0.70 0.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 3 0.00 10.10M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 13,503,724,536.33% 0% 0% iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 325,407,564.92% -29% -16.7%

Liquidity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 28.17% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. with average price target of $3.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 166.67% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is looking more favorable than Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.48% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.59% -9.5% -9.97% -38.75% -41.86% 1.78%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has -41.62% weaker performance while iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has 1.78% stronger performance.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited beats on 7 of the 12 factors Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing, as well as technology development services. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.