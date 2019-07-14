Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; 1 Analysts Bullish The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 78.57% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -93.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 569,558 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

Among 6 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cheesecake Factory had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, May 2 with “Underweight” rating. See The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity. Another trade for 1.20M shares valued at $6.07M was sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 224,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 19,312 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0% or 12,695 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 80,104 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company owns 0.01% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 94,114 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 49,109 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 28,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 64,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Morgan Stanley invested in 51,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 604,789 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 69,690 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,786 activity. $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L on Thursday, March 7. The insider PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought $9,502. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $74,461 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, May 6. The insider Ames Edie A bought 1,000 shares worth $46,970.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 19.73 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 22,179 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 509,770 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 89,670 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 452,413 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 67,727 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 64,761 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,835 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 1,820 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 28,917 shares. 225 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. Fdx invested in 0.03% or 14,642 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 297,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei reported 3,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 36,787 shares.