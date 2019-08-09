Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stake Maintained by Ares Management Llc; Stephens Investment Management Group Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) Lifted by $411,763 as Share Price Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 611,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.30 million, up from 608,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 494,496 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 3.63M shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR EXPECTS TO REPORT WIDER 1Q LOSS; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Rev $598.7M; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.11% or 3.13 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 9,429 shares. 190,603 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 100 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 3,136 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 39,659 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 7,034 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 8,694 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 69,690 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 36,356 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 419,617 shares.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MAXIMUS (MMS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 369,140 shares to 279,969 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 200,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,928 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Incorporated holds 5,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 44,688 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 170,429 shares. 2,597 are owned by Gideon Capital Advisors. 59,802 are owned by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Glynn Capital Management Limited reported 180,276 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 20,411 shares. Axa owns 0.2% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 427,553 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 158,000 shares. Westfield Capital Management Communications Lp reported 484,757 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 51,145 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 6,231 shares. Assetmark has 517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 85,796 shares. 5,411 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Proofpoint (PFPT) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Proofpoint Inc: Cybersecurity Stock Up 53% in 2019, Additional 40% Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint (PFPT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.