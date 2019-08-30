Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Shareholder Ares Management Has Raised Its Position; Gagnon Advisors Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Position by $4.07 Million; Valuation Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.575. About 537,005 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky to Take on CCO Role June 1, Following Carol Wambeke’s Retirement; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q REV. $729.1M, EST. $719.0M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Long-Term San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Expansion, New Agreement Enables Advertisers to Reach Consumers across the Entire San Diego DMA; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 304,074 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 22,364 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Hood River Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.14% or 240,120 shares. Millrace Asset invested in 1% or 37,600 shares. Bogle Invest Management Lp De holds 0.02% or 10,128 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2.46M shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 61,639 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 45,132 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability reported 49,801 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 13,552 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 327,431 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 117,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Angelo Gordon And Communication LP has 1.87% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ares Ltd Liability stated it has 0.74% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 53,621 shares. American Interest Grp Incorporated owns 24,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zazove Associate Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 451,871 shares. 16,325 were accumulated by Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,731 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 419,617 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 123,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.13M are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. 15,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares with value of $35,442 were bought by WELLS SCOTT. HOBSON ANDREW W bought $463,360 worth of stock or 200,000 shares. 1.20 million Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares with value of $6.07 million were sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC. 400,000 shares valued at $913,680 were bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN on Thursday, August 15.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 854,565 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (NASDAQ:WHF).