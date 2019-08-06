Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Shareholder Ares Management Has Raised Its Holding by $747,880 as Shares Declined; Chimerix (CMRX) Holder Opaleye Management Lowered Stake by $2.12 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.88M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 122,620 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.465. About 3.82M shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONSIDERS EXPIRATION OF IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS’ GRACE PERIOD AS A LIMITED DEFAULT; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 12/04/2018 – Diös Fastigheter: Diös expands Executive Management with Mia Forsgren, CCO

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 780,597 shares to 951,039 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. Sherman Michael A. also bought $104,316 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares. 30,000 shares were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A, worth $87,678.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.