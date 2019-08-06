Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Position Increased by Ares Management Llc; Ameriprise Financial Stake in Insmed (INSM) Trimmed by $4.42 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.445. About 2.31M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 15/03/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Did Not Commence Chapter 11 Proceedings; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had $153.2M of Cash at March 31; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – QTRLY REVENUE $255.8 MLN, DOWN 1.7 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC – UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 152,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 251,142 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 403,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 527,674 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 592,041 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 19,029 shares. 46,517 are owned by Trexquant Investment L P. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 130 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 122,085 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 117,253 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 100,782 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 2,310 shares. Highland Cap LP accumulated 0.05% or 25,000 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 850,000 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability accumulated 248,402 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 957,552 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 207,343 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,211 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0% or 18,986 shares in its portfolio.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Private Finl Holding (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 300,750 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co by 489,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 1.72M shares to 380,555 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 685,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,459 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

