Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holder Ares Management Has Upped Its Stake by $747,880 as Share Value Declined; Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Its Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Position by $7.02 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 825,533 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $2.215. About 1.71 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR EXPECTS TO REPORT WIDER 1Q LOSS; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONSIDERS EXPIRATION OF IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS’ GRACE PERIOD AS A LIMITED DEFAULT; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q International Revenues Rose 4.7

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 200,287 shares to 238,928 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 6.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 52,117 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 224,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Ares Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.25 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 39,390 are owned by Natixis. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 100 shares. 3,136 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 43,722 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 10,654 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 90,959 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 9,044 shares. Northern Trust reported 419,617 shares.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Airports Wins a New 7-Year Contract with Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Provide State of the Art Advertising Network – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) signs new local lease – San – San Antonio Business Journal” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “XPO Logistics Still Cheap After EPS Stunner – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,172 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 54,401 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 19,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 25,650 shares. First Advisors LP holds 7,315 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 10.09M shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 423,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.03% or 11.10M shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 22,094 shares. Spruce House Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 12.75M shares or 25.18% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 217,339 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Llc accumulated 371,296 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 746,000 shares to 354,000 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH).